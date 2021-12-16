City of Detroit issues public health order extending remote public access to meetings

(WXYZ) — The City of Detroit announced Thursday a public health order aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19 at government body meetings.

The order requires public bodies subject to the Open Meetings Act to extend remote public access to meetings and requires social distancing for those in-person at the meetings through March 31, 2022.

“Protecting the public’s health and safety remains our number one priority while recognizing the responsibility to provide open access to public meetings.” said Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair Razo in a press release. “This order will help reduce the risks associated with COVID-19 to the personal health and safety of both members of the public and public bodies.”

The order, the city says, is backed by the following data: