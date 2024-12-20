City of Detroit issues warning over unpaid parking scam; here's what to know

There's a new warning from the City of Detroit over scam texts asking for money for unpaid parking invoices.

The text you'll get says it's from Park Detroit and may read, "This is a notice from City of Detroit. Your vehicle has an unpaid parking invoice of $4.35. To avoid a late fee of 35$, please settle your balance promptly."

It includes a graphic taken from the city's parking app, Park Detroit, but it's not coming from the city.

Here's how you'll know:



If you have unpaid parking fees, the parking department will contact you through the mail, not through text

The message includes what looks like a link to the city's website, but it's an incorrect version

The phone number the text is coming from is not from the Detroit area

The city said if you get this text, you should ignore it and delete it.