City of Detroit launches new program to vaccinate homebound residents

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — The City of Detroit will begin vaccinating homebound residents in hopes of reaching one of the city's most vulnerable populations. Starting Wednesday, June 9 the city will begin directly contacting homebound residents to set up appointments over the phone.

“In Detroit, we have built a vaccination strategy that meets people where they are, specifically in the neighborhoods, at parks and other gathering sites, to reach as many people as we can,” said Chief Public Health Officer, Denise Fair. “It is critical for us to get our homebound residents vaccinated. Our teams will call them to make appointments. They don’t have to call us. We believe it is imperative to remove any barriers they have.”

The city has teamed up with the Detroit Health Department, The Detroit Area Agency on Aging, Wayne Health, Maternal Infant Health Program Providers, and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to create more than 150 teams to vaccinate these homebound residents.

The teams will also vaccinate any other member of the household who have not been vaccinated.

Vaccinations will begin Monday, June 14 and the program is expected to continue through November or early December.