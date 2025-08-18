City of Detroit launches pilot composting program for residents

(WXYZ) — The City of Detroit is launching a pilot program for composting, aiming to cut food waste and support local food production.

The city's Office of Sustainability is partnering with Doers Edge, Scrap Soils and local farms for the program. It's being funded by a $100,000 grant from Carhartt.

Watch below: Detroit's North End neighborhood now has a new food co-op

Detroit's North End neighborhood now has a new food co-op

Residents can enroll to participate in the program by filling out a sign-up form. The first 200 residents will receive a free 5-gallon composting bucket, approved for compostable materials. Those include: fruit and vegetable scraps, small bones, eggshells, plate scrapings, napkins, food-soiled paper products, coffee grounds, and used paper towels.

People will be able to drop off the composting at two different times at the Detroit People's Food Co-op on Woodward Ave. int he North End.

“The pilot is an exciting step forward in how Detroit manages food waste and invests in our communities. By turning scraps into nutrient-rich soil, we’re not only reducing what ends up in landfills-----we’re creating a circular system that supports local forms, healthier neighborhoods, and sustainable food production. We’re proud to support residents with the tools and knowledge to be part of this change,” Detroit Deputy Director of Urban Agriculture Patrice Brown said in a statement.

According to the city, 69% of Detroit households experience food insecurity, and the program aims to reduce food waste while addressing insecurity.

“Community-centered composting is key to food sovereignty, urban equity, and sustainability in Detroit. By building a closed-loop food economy, we recycle economic, cultural, and ecological capital back into our communities—transformative change that redefines ‘waste’ and deepens our connection to all living beings,” said Dr. Shakara Tyler Saba, Co-Executive Director, DBCFSN.

Once participants drop off the approved food scraps, the materials will be processed by an on-site composter, which reduces the volume by 50%-75%. That material will be transported to local farms to help food grow, enrich soil and support sustainable agriculture.

Each day, the program hopes to divert up to 220 pounds of food scraps – more than 80,000 pounds annually.

“This pilot will engage and equip community members on the practice, importance, and value of composting and help to create a culture of resourcefulness and resilience, while building local capacity to develop soil-based solutions to meet local needs,” said Renee V. Wallace, CEO, Doers Edge LLC and Executive Director, FoodPLUS Detroit.