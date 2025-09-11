City of Detroit & Lions release coloring book featuring Dan Campbell, fan favorite players

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Ahead of the Lions' home opener, the city of Detroit's Office of Arts, Culture and Entrepreneurship (Detroit ACE) has partnered with the team and released a new coloring book featuring standout moments from the 2024 season.

“There has never been a season like this, but we’re ready for a season to beat it and many more celebrations like this,” said the City’s Director of Arts and Culture Rochelle Riley, a Lions season-ticket holder. “Our goal is to make sure that every person, whether they are at Ford Field, at a tailgate, in front of a TV or watching on a phone, preserves that memory while making some new ones come September!”

The moments fans will be able to color include



Running back David Montgomery celebrating after scoring the game-winning touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams

Amon-Ra St. Brown doing a headstand to celebrate a touchdown in a win over the Green Bay Packers

Jahmyr Gibbs celebrating his fourth touchdown in the win over the Minnesota Vikings that helped the Lions clinch back-to-back NFC North titles

Dan Campbell accepting the game ball from Jared Goff after the Lions win over the Dallas Cowboys.

After falling in the season opener against the Packers, the Lions are hoping to bounce back this Sunday, with Detroit hosting the Chicago Bears for a 1 p.m. kickoff at Ford Field.

You can download the coloring book for free at this link.