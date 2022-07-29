Monkeypox vaccine available for Detroiters who may have been exposed to virus

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroiters who have been exposed to the monkeypox virus or believe they have been exposed can now receive the Jynneos vaccine at the Detroit Health Department and Wayne HIV/STI Clinic.

“The Detroit Health Department is providing doses of this vaccine to any Detroiter who may have been exposed or suspects they have been exposed in an effort to help mitigate spread of the Monkeypox virus,” said Denise Fair Razo, Chief Public Health Officer.

The vaccine, made available through the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), will be provided on the following basis:



Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP) – To prevent development of the virus in individuals who have been exposed to the monkeypox virus

Expanded Post-Exposure Prophylaxis – Individuals with risk behaviors in geographies, settings, events or venues with known monkeypox virus transmission in the previous 14 days

Monkeypox vaccines will be administered at the following locations:

Wayne HIV/STI Clinic

50 East Canfield in Detroit

Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

1st & 3rd Saturdays 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Detroit Health Department

100 Mack Avenue in Detroit

Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The CDC recommends that the Jynneos vaccine be administered for PEP within four days of exposure to prevent the onset of illness. If Jynneos is administered up to 14 days following exposure, the CDC says, the vaccine may still prevent development of the illness and may reduce symptoms if disease occurs.

For more information about the monkeypox virus, call the Detroit Health Department nurse hotline, Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 313-876-4444 or send an email: dhdoutbreak@detroitmi.gov