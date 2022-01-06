City of Detroit opens additional COVID-19 testing site, hopes to test 1,000 people a day

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — On Wednesday, Michigan recorded its highest daily average case count since the pandemic began nearly two years ago.

More than 27,000 new cases were confirmed over a two-day period. That's a daily average of nearly 13,700.

It's those numbers that now have the city of Detroit ramping up its COVID-19 testing efforts.

Huntington Place, formerly known as the TCF Center is being reopened as a drive-thru testing site. People who live or work in the city can get tested Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m..

Rapid testing will also continue at the city's Joseph Walker Williams Recreational Center.

The city plans to move 1,000 people through its two testing locations. The goal is to get people in and out in under an hour.

You can make an appointment by calling 313-230-0505.

This additional spot to get a test is coming as the city battles a surge it has never seen before.

"In just the last 2 to 3 weeks that number has gone from 15% to 33%. That is a growth rate we haven't seen before," Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said.

Duggan is speaking on Southeast Michigan's COVID positivity rate. Right now, 1 in 3 people in our area getting tested for COVID is coming up positive.

"That represents that there's still a lot of contagiousness in the community," Internal Medicine Physician at Beaumont Royal Oak Justin Skrzynski said.

Skrzynski says just within the walls of his hospital, he's seeing this latest wave take a real toll.

"Even during the middle of the Delta surge, we had maybe 160-170 covid cases. Right now, something more like 210-220. So definitely is a big increase from before," he said.

He's also seeing a spike in pediatric COVID hospitalizations, and during this latest surge, the demand for testing is at an all-time high too.

Detroit still lags in vaccinations with just under 45% of the population 5 and older with at least one dose. Macomb County is at nearly 62%, Oakland County has more than 73% vaccinated and the rest of Wayne County is almost at 70%.