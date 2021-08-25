City of Detroit opens four cooling centers amid 90 degree weather

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — The city of Detroit is opening up four cooling centers to provide relief for residents as the city faces 90+ degree weather all week.

The cooling centers open today and tomorrow from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

List of cooling centers:



Butzel Family Center, 7737 Kercheval

Farwell Recreation Center, 2711 E. Outer Drive

Lasky Recreation Center, 13200 Fenelon

Patton Recreation Center, 2301 Woodmere

Residents and staff are required to wear a face mask and observe social distancing while in the recreation centers. Staff will also conduct temperature checks upon arrival.

High-touch areas and restrooms will be disinfected every two hours, maximum capacity limits at each site have been lowered, and PPE and water bottles will also be provided at each site.

The Detroit Public Library will also help provide relief at six branch locations. Each will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday.

Capacity is limited to 50% and visitors are limited to two hours to slow the spread of COVID-19.

List of participating branches:



Campbell Branch 8733 W. Vernor Highway

Edison Branch, 18400 Joy Road

Jefferson Branch, 12350 E. Outer Dr.

Parkman Branch, 1766 Oakman Blvd.

Redford Branch, 21200 W. Grand River Avenue

Wilder Branch, 7140 E. Seven Mile Road

“Excessive heat tops the list of weather-related deaths in the United States," Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair said. "The Detroit Health Department is working closely with Parks & Recreation Department to ensure all residents have a safe place to go to escape the extreme heat."

The Detroit Health Department advises residents to drink water, limit outside activities during the hours 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and to be on the lookout for signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke such as nausea, confusion, rapid or slowed heart rate.