City of Detroit outlines plan to step up enforcement of teen curfews following rash of violence

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The City of Detroit and Detroit Police Department are stepping up enforcement of teen curfews for what it's calling the city's "teen summer safety violence prevention program."

Mayor Mike Duggan, Police Chief Todd Bettison and others gathered Monday to announce the plan.

It comes after many incidents involving teens throughout the summer so far in the city.

"What we've seen in the last 30 days is our problems have changed, and our strategies have to change," Duggan said.

The curfew vor minors 15 and under is 10 p.m., and it's 11 p.m. for 16- and 17-year-olds in the city. Officers are being told to strictly enforce that curfew.

Duggan also said he will authorize overtime for Detroit police to crack down on illegal street and block parties, plus drifting and drag racing in the city. Originally, the enforcement would go until 3 a.m., but Duggan said they've seen the parties going later, so enforcement will go until 5 a.m.

"It's becoming clear to the chief and me that these folks have figured out the mobile field force is going home at 3 o'clock and have adjusted their strategies. From now on, we will be there until 5 a.m. and if we have intelligence, we will stay beyond 5 a.m.," Duggan said.

He's also asking the Detroit City Council to amend penalties for curfew/parental responsibility. According to Duggan, he wants the first offense fine to increase to $250 from $100, and the second offense up to $1,000. It's currently up to $500.