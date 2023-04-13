City of Detroit planning controlled burns in 3 neighborhood parks today

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The City of Detroit is planning three controlled burns in several neighborhood parks today to help improve the ecosystem and cut pollution.

The prescribed burns will be in Palmer Park, Riverside Park (both at 10 a.m.) and Rouge Park (in the afternoon around 1-2 p.m.). The city asks that residents avoid the areas during the burn times.

According to a statement, the Detroit Fire Department has issued permits for the burns today.

The city said in a statement there is no reason for concern among residents, noting that they are having trained professionals conducting the burns.

"Prescribed burning could become a very important maintenance tool for Detroit parks," explained Jeff Klein, Deputy Chief of Landscape Architecture, General Services Department, in a statement. "Prescribed Burning is being piloted for use as a management tool in parks, natural areas, and bird meadows. It has proven to be a very effective tool for reducing weeds and promoting a healthier overall ecology and habitat. Prescribed burning will replace mowing in these park spaces and should ultimately result in reduced overall emissions from the equipment used to mow the grass regularly. Contemporary prescribed burning is directly adapted from the cultural practice Native Americans performed seasonally as a part of their land management strategy."

