City of Detroit raises Pride Flag in Spirit Plaza to celebrate LGBTQ+ community

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — The City of Detroit kicked off Pride Month with a flag-raising in Spirit Plaza Wednesday morning in celebration of the LGBTQ+ community.

The Pride Flag will remain raised in Spirit Plaza throughout the month of June.

The City says the raising of the flag shows its unwavering support for the LGBTQ+ community.

This is the city's 50th year celebrating Pride month.

Wednesday event was made in partnership with the City of Detroit Department's Civil Rights, Inclusion & Opportunity department and Deputy Mayor Todd Bettison.

"In Detroit, we don't just welcome people of all colors, backgrounds, faiths, and sexual orientations, we celebrate them," Deputy Mayor Bettison said. "This week, we are excited to mark the 50th Anniversary of Pride celebrations in the City of Detroit. As we do every year, we raise our Pride flag to show our city's strong support for our LGBTQ+ friends and allies. Thanks to our LGBTQ+ and Friends Employee Resource Group, their hard work, and partnerships. We look forward to a month full of exciting opportunities for everyone to celebrate.