City of Detroit starts work to repave 81 miles of road, replace 70K damaged sidewalk squares

(WXYZ) — The City of Detroit has started work on its $95 million infrastructure improvement plan, aiming to repave 81 miles of roads and replace 70,000 sidewalk panels during the 2023 road construction season.
The breakdown, the city says, is 41 miles of local residential streets and 40 miles of major roads.
According to the city, in addition to the scheduled improvements, they will also be starting a streetscape project along Dexter and completing streetscapes on East Warren, West Warren and Rosa Parks Boulevard.
The construction season is expected to last until December, weather permitting.
The city says usually they spend about $4.5 million per year to replace broken sidewalk flags, but this year they have $25 million to make the fixes. Speed hump installations will also continue this year.
According to the city, repairs are prioritized based on whether they are:
· Near schools, churches, and parks
· Identified and requested by registered neighborhood block clubs
· Requested by senior citizens and disabled residents
· Adjacent to city road resurfacing projects
· Along city jurisdiction commercial corridors where cleanup and beautification are planned for existing backlog of requests from prior years
“We are committed to improving the quality of life and creating opportunity for our citizens. In addition to providing needed road and sidewalk repairs, we are also requiring that 51% of the work be done by Detroiters so our residents can take part in the opportunities created through our infrastructure improvement projects,” said Detroit Public Works Director Ron Brundidge in a press release.
Take a look at the 2023 Road Construction Map below:
The city also released a list of their resurfacing projects:
|District
|Street
|From
|To
|District 1
|Acacia
|Patton
|Kentfield
|District 1
|Acacia
|Piedmont
|Warwick
|District 1
|Acacia
|Prevost
|Winthrop
|District 1
|Acacia
|Stahelin
|Faust
|District 1
|Archdale
|Fenkell
|Grand River
|District 1
|Ardmore
|Fenkell
|Chalfonte
|District 1
|Artesian
|Fenkell
|Lyndon
|District 1
|Artesian
|W. Davison
|Schoolcraft
|District 1
|Asbury Park
|Puritan
|Fenkell
|District 1
|Auburn
|Fenkell
|Midland
|District 1
|Beaverland
|Grand River
|Santa Maria
|District 1
|Blackstone
|Fullerton
|W. Davison
|District 1
|Blackstone
|Schoolcraft
|Kendall
|District 1
|Bretton
|Warwick
|Shaftsbury
|District 1
|Burt
|Fenkell
|I-96
|District 1
|Cooley
|Pembroke
|Fargo
|District 1
|Dacosta
|Fenkell
|Eaton
|District 1
|Dolphin
|Eaton
|Puritan
|District 1
|Forrer
|Schoolcraft
|W. Davison
|District 1
|Freeland
|Puritan
|Pilgrim
|District 1
|Glastonbury
|Fenkell
|Lyndon
|District 1
|Glendale
|Kentfield
|Jeffries Fwy
|District 1
|Greenview
|Dead End
|Schoolcraft
|District 1
|Kentfield
|Fullerton
|Glendale
|District 1
|Lauder
|Fenkell
|Keeler
|District 1
|Lindsay
|Fenkell
|Keeler
|District 1
|Longacre
|Grand River
|Tournier
|District 1
|Minock
|W. Davison
|Schoolcraft
|District 1
|Rutherford
|Keeler
|Midland
|District 1
|NB M-39 Service Drive
|Curtis
|W. 7 Mile
|District 1
|NB M-39 Service Drive
|Grand River
|Grove
|District 1
|Stahelin
|Kendall
|Schoolcraft
|District 1
|Tyler
|Marlowe
|Shirley
|District 1
|Tyler
|Prest
|Coyle
|District 1
|Vaughan
|Schoolcraft
|Kendall
|District 1
|Warwick
|Bretton
|Grand River
|District 1
|Westbrook
|W. McNichols
|Orchard
|District 1
|Woodmont
|Ray Monnier
|Grand River
|District 2
|Ardmore
|Norfolk
|Chippewa
|District 2
|Biltmore
|W. 7 Mile
|Vassar
|District 2
|Cherrylawn
|Midland
|John C Lodge
|District 2
|Cheyenne
|Vassar
|Pembroke
|District 2
|Forrer
|St. Martins
|Trojan
|District 2
|Forrer
|W. 7 Mile
|St. Martins
|District 2
|Gilchrist
|W. 7 Mile
|Curtis
|District 2
|Gilchrist
|W. 7 Mile
|Pembroke
|District 2
|Ilene
|W. 7 Mile
|Outer Drive
|District 2
|Joslyn
|Pilgrim
|City/Twp Line
|District 2
|Lawton
|Kendall
|Doris
|District 2
|Lindsay
|Thatcher
|W. 7 Mile
|District 2
|Monte Vista
|McNichols
|James Couzens
|District 2
|Meyers
|W. 7 Mile
|W. 8 Mile
|District 2
|Oakfield
|Margareta
|Curtis
|District 2
|Princeton
|Fenkell
|John C Lodge
|District 2
|Rutherford
|W. 7 Mile
|Clarita
|District 2
|7 Mile
|I-75
|Woodward
|District 2
|Washburn
|W. 7 Mile
|Outer Drive
|District 2
|Wisconsin
|W. 7 Mile
|Cambridge
|District 3
|Anglin
|Nevada
|W. 7 Mile
|District 3
|Annott
|State Fair
|Bringard
|District 3
|Carrie
|Covert
|McNichols
|District 3
|Carrie
|Miller
|Strong
|District 3
|Comstock
|Mt. Elliott
|Brockton
|District 3
|Conant
|Davison
|McNichols
|District 3
|Conner
|E. 8 Mile
|E. Outer Drive
|District 3
|Coram
|Redmond
|Kelly
|District 3
|Dakota
|Wanda
|Cameron
|District 3
|Doremus
|Mt. Elliott
|Brockton
|District 3
|Dwyer
|Charles
|E. McNichols
|District 3
|Dwyer
|Davison
|Nevada
|District 3
|E. Davison
|Dwyer
|Van Dyke
|District 3
|E. McNichols
|Van Dyke
|E. Davison
|District 3
|Edgewood
|Van Dyke
|Erwin
|District 3
|Edwin
|Mt. Elliott
|Brockton
|District 3
|Evaline
|Mt. Elliott
|Brockton
|District 3
|Fairport
|Greiner
|E. McNichols
|District 3
|Gallagher
|Halleck
|Lawley
|District 3
|Garvin
|Fenelon
|Justine
|District 3
|Harper
|Van Dyke
|Connor NB
|District 3
|Hull
|Nevada
|Minnesota
|District 3
|Knodell
|Van Dyke
|Gratiot
|District 3
|Marion
|Erwin
|Fischer
|District 3
|Minnesota
|Russell
|Chrysler
|District 3
|Norwalk
|Mt. Elliott
|Brockton
|District 3
|Sherwood
|E. McNichols
|Nevada
|District 3
|Stockton
|Van Dyke
|Veach (Dead End)
|District 3
|Tacoma
|Boulder
|Crusade
|District 3
|Traverse
|Van Dyke
|Erwin
|District 3
|Trowbridge
|Alpena
|Buffalo
|District 3
|Winchester
|Dequindre
|Marx
|District 4
|Bluehill
|E. Warren
|School Entry
|District 4
|Brock
|Saratoga
|Fordham
|District 4
|Buckingham
|E. Outer Drive
|E. Warren
|District 4
|Conner
|McNichols
|Camden
|District 4
|Cooper
|Shoemaker
|Chapin
|District 4
|Coplin
|Southampton
|Chandler Park
|District 4
|Elmdale
|Conner
|Park Drive
|District 4
|Everts
|Harper
|Dead End
|District 4
|Findlay
|Gunston
|Gratiot
|District 4
|Hurlbut
|Moffat
|Chapin
|District 4
|Hurlbut
|Sylvester
|Emmons
|District 4
|Lakewood
|Jefferson
|Ford Park
|District 4
|Lannoo
|Chandler Park
|Mack
|District 4
|Linville
|Lannoo
|Moross
|District 4
|Manistique
|E. Warren
|E. Forest
|District 4
|Southampton
|Harvard
|Cadieux
|District 4
|Southampton
|Kensington
|Yorkshire
|District 4
|Southampton
|Outer Drive
|Kensington
|District 4
|Waveney
|Harvard
|Grayton
|District 4
|Waveney
|Kensington
|Outer Drive
|District 4
|Whithorn
|Conner
|Gunston
|District 5
|Adams
|Brush
|Grand River
|District 5
|Beaubien
|Beacon
|Lafayette
|District 5
|Beaubien
|I-94 Service Drive
|Frederick
|District 5
|Benson
|McDougall
|Mt. Elliott
|District 5
|Brush
|Jefferson
|Gratiot
|District 5
|Cymbal
|Foster
|Mt. Elliott
|District 5
|Dodge
|Mt. Elliott
|Vincent
|District 5
|Domine
|Mt. Elliott
|Vincent
|District 5
|E. Congress
|E. Grand Blvd
|Field
|District 5
|E. Willis
|Moran
|Elmwood
|District 5
|Elmhurst
|Livernois
|Dexter
|District 5
|Euclid
|John C Lodge
|Rosa Parks
|District 5
|Euclid
|Woodward
|Oakland
|District 5
|Farr
|Foster
|Mt. Elliott
|District 5
|Foster
|Miller
|Strong
|District 5
|Frederick
|Brush
|St. Antoine
|District 5
|Garland
|Jefferson
|Kercheval
|District 5
|Georgia
|Mt. Elliott
|Vincent
|District 5
|Girardin
|Miller
|Strong
|District 5
|Goodwin
|Westminster
|Holbrook
|District 5
|Harmon
|Brush
|Woodward
|District 5
|Hartford
|Milford
|Moore
|District 5
|Hedge
|Mt. Elliott
|Vincent
|District 5
|Huber
|Mt. Elliott
|Dead End (W)
|District 5
|John R
|Mack
|Warren
|District 5
|John R
|Warren
|Grand Blvd
|District 5
|Lawton
|Warren
|MLK
|District 5
|Ludden
|Mt. Elliott
|Gratiot
|District 5
|Marcus
|Mt. Elliott
|Vincent
|District 5
|McDougal
|Jefferson
|E. Lafayette
|District 5
|McGraw
|W. Warren
|Rosa Parks
|District 5
|Melbourne
|Oakland
|Cameron
|District 5
|Oakman Blvd
|Dexter
|M-10
|District 5
|Philadelphia
|Oakland
|Cameron
|District 5
|Poe
|W. Grand Blvd
|Seward
|District 5
|Selkirk
|Mt. Elliott
|Dead End (E)
|District 5
|SB Chrysler Service Drive
|Macomb
|Jefferson
|District 5
|W. Chicago
|14th Ave
|Dexter
|District 5
|W. Lafayette
|Rosa Parks
|SB M-10 Service Drive
|District 6
|17th Ave
|Michigan
|Rose
|District 6
|Alexandrine
|Woodward
|Second
|District 6
|Allendale
|Jeffries Fwy
|Beechwood
|District 6
|Alpine
|Joy
|Westfield
|District 6
|Bagley
|Grand River
|Cass
|District 6
|Bagley
|Park Ave
|Grand River
|District 6
|Brush
|Canfield
|E. Grand Blvd
|District 6
|Brush
|E. Fisher Service Drive
|Gratiot
|District 6
|Bryden
|Tireman
|Garden
|District 6
|Bryden
|Garden
|Alaska
|District 6
|Cabot
|McGraw
|Dennison
|District 6
|Cadillac Square
|Randolph
|Woodward
|District 6
|Charlotte
|Woodward
|2nd Ave
|District 6
|Chopin
|Panama
|I-94 Service Drive
|District 6
|Cicotte
|Michigan
|Pelouze
|District 6
|Clark Ct
|Scotten
|Fairbanks
|District 6
|Central
|Michigan
|W. Vernor
|District 6
|Cochrane
|Michigan
|Fisher Service Drive
|District 6
|Congress
|Woodward
|Randolph
|District 6
|Columbia
|Park
|Clifford
|District 6
|Custer
|Woodward
|Beaubien
|District 6
|EB I-96 Service Drive
|Putnam
|Hancock
|District 6
|E. Lafayette
|SB Chrysler Service Drive
|Beaubien
|District 6
|Elizabeth
|Woodward
|Witherell
|District 6
|Federal
|Military
|Livernois
|District 6
|Farmer
|Randolph
|Bates
|District 6
|Farnsworth
|John R
|Brush
|District 6
|Grand River
|Cass
|Woodward
|District 6
|Gratiot
|Farmer
|Randolph
|District 6
|Hartford
|Cobb
|Milford
|District 6
|Homedale
|Michigan
|Dead End
|District 6
|Howard
|St Anne
|Dead End (W)
|District 6
|Kirby
|John R
|Cass
|District 6
|Kirkwood
|Trenton
|Lonyo
|District 6
|Ledyard
|3rd Ave
|Cass
|District 6
|Library
|Gratiot
|Grand River
|District 6
|Macomb
|SB Chrysler Service Drive
|Randolph
|District 6
|Madison
|Witherell
|Randolph
|District 6
|Majestic
|Central
|Bryden
|District 6
|Maplewood
|Colfax
|Northfield
|District 6
|Military
|Plumer
|Federal
|District 6
|Military
|Toledo
|Cadet
|District 6
|Monroe
|Randolph
|St. Antoine
|District 6
|Monroe
|Woodward
|Randolph
|District 6
|Montcalm
|Woodward
|Brush
|District 6
|NB Fisher Service Drive
|3rd Ave
|Woodward
|District 6
|Northfield
|Tireman
|Milford
|District 6
|Pacific
|Colfax
|I-96 Service Drive
|District 6
|Park
|W. Adams
|E. Adams
|District 6
|Park
|NB Fisher Service Drive
|Elizabeth
|District 6
|Pittsburg
|Martin
|Braden
|District 6
|Porter
|Clark
|Lansing
|District 6
|Porter
|Rosa Parks
|Trumbull
|District 6
|Ryan
|E. Davison
|Nevada
|District 6
|Senator
|Springwells
|Central
|District 6
|St. Antoine
|Gratiot
|Montcalm
|District 6
|SB Fisher Service Drive
|Woodward
|3rd Ave
|District 6
|SB I-75 Service Drive
|14th
|Lawton
|District 6
|SB I-75 Service Drive
|Brooklyn
|14th
|District 6
|Shelby
|Michigan
|WB Jefferson Service Drive
|District 6
|Vancourt
|Warren
|Tireman
|District 6
|Wabash
|Michigan
|Bagley
|District 6
|WB Jefferson Service Drive
|Washington Blvd
|Griswold
|District 6
|W. Jefferson
|Jefferson Ramp
|8th
|District 6
|W. Jefferson Ramp
|M-10
|Jefferson
|District 6
|W. Lafayette
|Rosa Parks
|St. Anne
|District 6
|Westfield
|Alpine
|Central
|District 6
|W. Vernor
|City Limit
|Central
|District 6
|Woodrow
|Milford
|McGraw
|District 6
|Woodrow
|Milford
|Moore
|District 7
|Abington
|Ellis
|Westfield
|District 7
|Ardmore
|Grand River
|Schoolcraft
|District 7
|Artesian
|Cathedral
|Joy
|District 7
|Asbury Park
|Plymouth
|Wadsworth
|District 7
|Braile
|Van Buren
|Joy
|District 7
|Collingwood
|Martindale
|Petoskey
|District 7
|Dayton
|Evergreen
|Minock
|District 7
|Dayton
|Grandville
|Artesian
|District 7
|Ellis
|Asbury Park
|Abington
|District 7
|Elmira
|Warwick
|Stahelin
|District 7
|Fielding
|Tireman
|Warren
|District 7
|Fullerton
|Meyers
|Hubbell
|District 7
|Fullerton
|Hubbell
|Southfield Fwy
|District 7
|Grandmont
|Wadswoth
|Capitol
|District 7
|Grandville
|Paul
|Warren
|District 7
|Humphrey
|Dexter
|Petoskey
|District 7
|Indiana
|Schoolcraft
|Intervale
|District 7
|Lesure
|Grand River
|Schoolcraft
|District 7
|Longacre
|Chicago
|Plymouth
|District 7
|Meyers
|I-96
|Fullerton
|District 7
|Oakman
|Tireman
|Joy
|District 7
|Penrod
|Elmira
|Plymouth
|District 7
|Pierson
|Pierson Ct
|Capitol
|District 7
|Richton
|Dexter
|Ostego
|District 7
|Rosemont
|Elmira
|Plymouth
|District 7
|Rutherford
|Majestic
|Warren
|District 7
|Rutherford
|Tireman
|Belton
|District 7
|Rutherford
|Tireman
|Majestic
|District 7
|Stahelin
|Elmira
|Orangelawn
|District 7
|Vaughan
|Van Buren
|Joy
|District 7
|Vaughan
|Wadsworth
|Plymouth
|District 7
|Wadsworth
|Prest
|Greenfield
|District 7
|Wadsworth
|Whitcomb
|Sussex
|District 7
|W Buena Vista
|Livernois
|Broadstreet
|District 7
|Weaver
|Greenview
|Plymouth
|District 7
|WB I-96 Service Drive
|Schaefer
|Buena Vista
|District 7
|Yellowstone
|Joy
|Dead End (N)