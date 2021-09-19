City of Detroit struggles to find cause of last week's road buckle in southwest Detroit

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — The city of Detroit still has no idea what caused last week’s ground shift in Southwest Detroit but confirmed that no major movement has occurred at the Dearborn and West Fort streets so far.

At a press conference Saturday afternoon, the COO of the City of Detroit, Hakim Berry confirmed that DTE has completed the gas bypass in the area and every aspect is being covered to make sure the area is deemed safe.

Meanwhile, with utility-related problems ruled out, Berry also said that this weekend, soil sampling and excavation will be carried out to test the integrity of the earth, and from Monday or Tuesday onwards the authorities will start to bring heavier equipment to continue with the investigation.

Last Saturday a section of the road buckled, which resulted in a cannabis dispensary business, Stash Detroit, being shifted off the ground, and eventually demolished due to the building being structurally compromised.

The city has closed off the area indefinitely, and residents are being advised to stay away from the site.