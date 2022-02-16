City of Detroit to distribute free KN-95 masks to residents

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — The city of Detroit will begin distributing free KN-95 masks to Detroiters starting Feb. 17.

Each Detroiter will receive ten KN-95 masks for personal use.

The distribution will take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at drive-through locations, designated Recreation Centers, and Shed 3 of the Eastern Market.

Free KN-95 masks will also be distributed to patients who receive their COVID-19 vaccination or tests.

The city says businesses and community organizations like nursing homes, senior housing, and homeless shelters will also recieve a supply of KN-95 masks.

All of the KN-95 masks are sized for adults only.

“We are urging all Detroiters to wear a KN-95 mask when they are out in public and continue to observe all safety protocols in order to protect against the spread of COVID-19,” Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair Razo said. “We also encourage you to get vaccinated and get your booster."

List of distribution sites:

