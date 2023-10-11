City of Detroit to install 10,000th speed hump on Wednesday

The City of Detroit is marking a milestone on Wednesday, installing the 10,000th speed hump in the city in an effort to curb speeding through neighborhoods.

The 10,000th speed hump will be installed on Hump Day on Rutherford St.

It's an initiative we've covered since the city first started installing them as a limited pilot program in 2018.

Residents had been fed up with high speeds through neighborhoods, and block clubs from around the city began requesting speed humps in different neighborhoods.

Last year, the city planned to install around 3,000 speed humps, and in 2021, they installed about 5,500 speed humps, 1,000 more than were planned.

The city has a map of speed humps that were installed throughout the process.

The criteria for prioritizing speed hump installs are:

