City of Detroit to showcase 2 million spring daffodils Thursday

Posted at 7:00 AM, Apr 21, 2022
DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — The city of Detroit will showcase its 2 million spring daffodils Thursday as part of Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan's City of Beauty initiative.

The 2 million bulbs have been planted along Chicago Boulevard, just west of Woodward Ave in partnership with Daffodils for Detroit.

Another 500,000 bulbs are set to be planted this Fall.

The flowers are currently blooming and will peak within the next two weeks.

The mayor is inviting all metro Detroiters to come view the daffodils.

The city will also provide a map to help residents and tourists find the clusters along the boulevards, city streets, and parks.

