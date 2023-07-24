City of Detroit to soon accept second round of applications for marijuana business licenses

(WXYZ) — The City of Detroit announced that it will start accepting the second round of applications for marijuana business licenses on August 1.

The city says there are 30 licenses for marijuana retailers, 10 licenses for microbusinesses, and 10 licenses for consumption lounges.

To view a map of the city’s licensed marijuana locations,click here.According to the map, there are 28 adult-use retailers currently open.

"We are thrilled to open the second round of licenses and continue creating business opportunities for Detroiters in the cannabis industry. Half of the recreational dispensaries we licensed in round one are majority owned by local Detroit residents and are operating and thriving, which sets us apart from many other equity programs nationwide that may have issued equity licenses but haven't actually opened many businesses." said Kim James, Director of Marijuana Ventures & Entrepreneurship, in a news release.

The application deadline is August 31. The city says decisions are expected six to eight weeks after that date.

Marijuana business licenses are valid for a year.

A round two informational session will be held on July 27 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., according to the city’s website.

