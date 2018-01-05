City of Detroit's warming centers for residents

6:36 AM, Jan 5, 2018

DETROIT (WXYZ) - As the prolonged cold continues, the city of Detroit has opened a number of warming centers to help residents in this bitter cold. 

Three warming centers are open through March 31:

  • Cass Community Social Services, 1534 Webb, has 40 beds and provides services for families (male and female parents and children). The center is open from 4 p.m. – 8 a.m. Contact the Cass Community Social Services at (313) 883-2277.
  • Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries has 100 beds for men only. The center, 3535 Third Avenue near downtown Detroit, is open from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. For information, contact the Detroit Rescue Mission at (313) 993-6703.
  • Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries has a second location with 25 beds for women and children only. The center, 3840 Fairview between Mack and St. Jean, is open from 4:30 p.m. to 9 a.m.  For information on this location, contact the Detroit Rescue Mission at (313) 331-8990. 

The city's recreation centers and libraries are also open to residents during hours of operation: 

Adams Butzel Center, 10500 Lyndon
Monday - Friday 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
 
Butzel Family, 7737 Kercheval
Monday - Friday 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
 
Clemente Center, 2631 Bagley
Monday - Friday 1 - 9 p.m.
 
Crowell Recreation Center, 16630 Lahser Road 
Monday – Friday 1 - 9 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
 
Coleman A. Young Recreation Center, 2751 Robert Bradby Dr. 
Monday – Friday 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
 
Farwell Recreation Center, 2711 E. Outer Drive
Monday – Friday 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
 
Heilmann Center, 19601 Crusade
Monday - Friday 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. 
 
Lasky Center, 13200 Fenelon
Monday - Friday 1 p.m. - 9 p.m.
 
Northwest Activities Center, 18100 Meyers
Monday - Friday 6 a.m. - 10 p.m.; Saturday - Sunday 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.
 
Patton Recreation Center, 2301 Woodmere
Monday – Friday 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
 
Williams Recreation Center, 8431 Rosa Parks
Monday - Friday 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
 

DETROIT PUBLIC LIBRARY LOCATIONS
 
Bowen Branch, 3648 W. Vernor/W. Grand Blvd., 48216 • 313.481.1540
Hours: Mon., Wed., & Sat.: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Tues. & Thurs.: Noon - 8 p.m.
 
Campbell Branch, 8733 W. Vernor/Springwells, 48209 • 313.481.1550
Hours: Tues., Thurs., & Sat.: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Mon. & Wed.: Noon - 8 p.m.
 
Chaney Branch, 16101 Grand River/Greenfield, 48227 • 313.481.1570
Hours: Mon., Wed., & Sat.: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Tues. & Thurs.: Noon - 8 p.m.
 
Chase Branch, 17731 W. Seven Mile Rd./Southfield, 48235 • 313.481.1580
Hours: Mon., Wed., & Sat.: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Tues. & Thurs.: Noon - 8 p.m.
 
Conely Branch, 4600 Martin/Michigan, 48210 • 313.481.1590
Hours: Mon., Wed., & Sat.: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Tues. & Thurs.: Noon - 8 p.m.
 
Douglass Branch for Specialized Services, 3666 Grand River/Trumbull, 48208 • 313.481.1707
Hours: Mon., Tues., Wed., Thurs. & Fri.: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
 
Duffield Branch, 2507 W. Grand Blvd./14th St., 48208 • 313.481.1710
Hours: Mon., Wed., & Sat.: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Tues. & Thurs.: Noon - 8 p.m.
 
Edison Branch, 18400 Joy/Southfield, 48228 • 313.481.1720
Hours: Tues., Thurs., & Sat.: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Mon. & Wed.: Noon - 8 p.m.
 
Elmwood Park Branch, 550 Chene/Lafayette, 48207 • 313.481.1730
Hours: Mon., Wed., & Sat.: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Tues. & Thurs.: Noon - 8 p.m.
 
Hubbard Branch, 12929 W. McNichols/James Couzens, 48235 • 313.481.1750
Hours: Tues., Thurs., & Sat.: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Mon. & Wed.: Noon - 8 p.m.
 
Jefferson Branch, 12350 E. Outer Dr./E. Warren, 48224 • 313.481.1760
Hours: Tues., Thurs., & Sat.: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Mon. & Wed.: Noon - 8 p.m.
 
Knapp Branch, 13330 Conant/E. Davison, 48212 • 313.481.1770
Hours: Tues., Thurs., & Sat.: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Mon. & Wed.: Noon - 8 p.m. 

Main Library, 5201 Woodward Ave., 48202 • 313.481.1300
Hours: Tues. & Wed.: Noon - 8 p.m.; Thurs., Fri. & Sat.: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Sun. (Oct-May): 1 - 5 p.m.
 
Parkman Branch, 1766 Oakman Blvd./Linwood, 48238 • 313.481.1810
Technology, Literacy & Career (TLC) Center: 313.481.1814
Hours: Tues., Thurs., & Sat.: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Mon. & Wed.: Noon - 8 p.m.
 
Redford Branch, 21200 Grand River/W. McNichols, 48219 • 313.481.1820
Hours: Tues., Thurs., & Sat.: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Mon. & Wed.: Noon - 8 p.m.
Sun. (Oct-May): 1 - 5 p.m.

Sherwood Forest Branch
7117 W. 7 Mile Rd./Livernois, 48221 • 313.481.1840
Hours: Mon., Wed., & Sat.: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Tues. & Thurs.: Noon - 8 p.m.
 
Skillman Branch
121 Gratiot/Farmer, 48226 • 313.481.1850
Hours: Mon., Tues., Wed., Thurs. & Sat. 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
 
Wilder Branch
7140 E. 7 Mile Rd./Van Dyke, 48234 • 313.481.1870
Hours: Wed. Noon - 8 p.m.; Thurs. & Sat.: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Sun. (Oct.-May): 1 – 5 p.m.
 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top