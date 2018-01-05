City of Detroit's warming centers for residents

Wind Chill Advisory issued January 5 at 3:32AM EST expiring January 5 at 12:00PM EST in effect for: Lenawee, Monroe, Washtenaw, Wayne
Wind Chill Warning issued January 5 at 3:32AM EST expiring January 5 at 12:00PM EST in effect for: Bay, Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Midland, Oakland, Saginaw, Saint Clair, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Tuscola
Areal Flood Warning issued January 4 at 9:04PM EST expiring January 7 at 1:45PM EST in effect for: Saint Clair
DETROIT (WXYZ) - As the prolonged cold continues, the city of Detroit has opened a number of warming centers to help residents in this bitter cold.
Three warming centers are open through March 31:
Cass Community Social Services, 1534 Webb, has 40 beds and provides services for families (male and female parents and children). The center is open from 4 p.m. – 8 a.m. Contact the Cass Community Social Services at (313) 883-2277.
Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries has 100 beds for men only. The center, 3535 Third Avenue near downtown Detroit, is open from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. For information, contact the Detroit Rescue Mission at (313) 993-6703.
Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries has a second location with 25 beds for women and children only. The center, 3840 Fairview between Mack and St. Jean, is open from 4:30 p.m. to 9 a.m. For information on this location, contact the Detroit Rescue Mission at (313) 331-8990.
The city's recreation centers and libraries are also open to residents during hours of operation: