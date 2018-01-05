City of Detroit's warming centers for residents

DETROIT (WXYZ) - As the prolonged cold continues, the city of Detroit has opened a number of warming centers to help residents in this bitter cold.

Three warming centers are open through March 31:

Cass Community Social Services, 1534 Webb, has 40 beds and provides services for families (male and female parents and children). The center is open from 4 p.m. – 8 a.m. Contact the Cass Community Social Services at (313) 883-2277.

Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries has 100 beds for men only. The center, 3535 Third Avenue near downtown Detroit, is open from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. For information, contact the Detroit Rescue Mission at (313) 993-6703.

Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries has a second location with 25 beds for women and children only. The center, 3840 Fairview between Mack and St. Jean, is open from 4:30 p.m. to 9 a.m. For information on this location, contact the Detroit Rescue Mission at (313) 331-8990.

The city's recreation centers and libraries are also open to residents during hours of operation:

Adams Butzel Center, 10500 Lyndon

Monday - Friday 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.



Butzel Family, 7737 Kercheval

Monday - Friday 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.



Clemente Center, 2631 Bagley

Monday - Friday 1 - 9 p.m.



Crowell Recreation Center, 16630 Lahser Road

Monday – Friday 1 - 9 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.



Coleman A. Young Recreation Center, 2751 Robert Bradby Dr.

Monday – Friday 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.



Farwell Recreation Center, 2711 E. Outer Drive

Monday – Friday 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.



Heilmann Center, 19601 Crusade

Monday - Friday 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.



Lasky Center, 13200 Fenelon

Monday - Friday 1 p.m. - 9 p.m.



Northwest Activities Center, 18100 Meyers

Monday - Friday 6 a.m. - 10 p.m.; Saturday - Sunday 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.



Patton Recreation Center, 2301 Woodmere

Monday – Friday 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.



Williams Recreation Center, 8431 Rosa Parks

Monday - Friday 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.



DETROIT PUBLIC LIBRARY LOCATIONS



Bowen Branch, 3648 W. Vernor/W. Grand Blvd., 48216 • 313.481.1540

Hours: Mon., Wed., & Sat.: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Tues. & Thurs.: Noon - 8 p.m.



Campbell Branch, 8733 W. Vernor/Springwells, 48209 • 313.481.1550

Hours: Tues., Thurs., & Sat.: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Mon. & Wed.: Noon - 8 p.m.



Chaney Branch, 16101 Grand River/Greenfield, 48227 • 313.481.1570

Hours: Mon., Wed., & Sat.: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Tues. & Thurs.: Noon - 8 p.m.



Chase Branch, 17731 W. Seven Mile Rd./Southfield, 48235 • 313.481.1580

Hours: Mon., Wed., & Sat.: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Tues. & Thurs.: Noon - 8 p.m.



Conely Branch, 4600 Martin/Michigan, 48210 • 313.481.1590

Hours: Mon., Wed., & Sat.: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Tues. & Thurs.: Noon - 8 p.m.



Douglass Branch for Specialized Services, 3666 Grand River/Trumbull, 48208 • 313.481.1707

Hours: Mon., Tues., Wed., Thurs. & Fri.: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.



Duffield Branch, 2507 W. Grand Blvd./14th St., 48208 • 313.481.1710

Hours: Mon., Wed., & Sat.: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Tues. & Thurs.: Noon - 8 p.m.



Edison Branch, 18400 Joy/Southfield, 48228 • 313.481.1720

Hours: Tues., Thurs., & Sat.: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Mon. & Wed.: Noon - 8 p.m.



Elmwood Park Branch, 550 Chene/Lafayette, 48207 • 313.481.1730

Hours: Mon., Wed., & Sat.: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Tues. & Thurs.: Noon - 8 p.m.



Hubbard Branch, 12929 W. McNichols/James Couzens, 48235 • 313.481.1750

Hours: Tues., Thurs., & Sat.: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Mon. & Wed.: Noon - 8 p.m.



Jefferson Branch, 12350 E. Outer Dr./E. Warren, 48224 • 313.481.1760

Hours: Tues., Thurs., & Sat.: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Mon. & Wed.: Noon - 8 p.m.



Knapp Branch, 13330 Conant/E. Davison, 48212 • 313.481.1770

Hours: Tues., Thurs., & Sat.: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Mon. & Wed.: Noon - 8 p.m.

Main Library, 5201 Woodward Ave., 48202 • 313.481.1300

Hours: Tues. & Wed.: Noon - 8 p.m.; Thurs., Fri. & Sat.: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sun. (Oct-May): 1 - 5 p.m.



Parkman Branch, 1766 Oakman Blvd./Linwood, 48238 • 313.481.1810

Technology, Literacy & Career (TLC) Center: 313.481.1814

Hours: Tues., Thurs., & Sat.: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Mon. & Wed.: Noon - 8 p.m.



Redford Branch, 21200 Grand River/W. McNichols, 48219 • 313.481.1820

Hours: Tues., Thurs., & Sat.: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Mon. & Wed.: Noon - 8 p.m.

Sun. (Oct-May): 1 - 5 p.m.

Sherwood Forest Branch

7117 W. 7 Mile Rd./Livernois, 48221 • 313.481.1840

Hours: Mon., Wed., & Sat.: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Tues. & Thurs.: Noon - 8 p.m.



Skillman Branch

121 Gratiot/Farmer, 48226 • 313.481.1850

Hours: Mon., Tues., Wed., Thurs. & Sat. 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.



Wilder Branch

7140 E. 7 Mile Rd./Van Dyke, 48234 • 313.481.1870

Hours: Wed. Noon - 8 p.m.; Thurs. & Sat.: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sun. (Oct.-May): 1 – 5 p.m.

