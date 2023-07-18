City of Eastpointe handing out water filters due to lead level concerns

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The city of Eastpointe is handing out water filters after a routine check for lead showed elevated levels.

The city says they increased their lead level sampling last fall after an action level exceedance in October.

The latest round of sampling was done over the course of six months — January 2023 to June 2023 — according the city manager. The city says they sampled 60 homes with verified lead service lines.

Results from seven of the homes tested for lead showed the water supply contained 22 parts per billion (ppb), which exceeds the action level set by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.

According to the advisory, the “action level” is a measure of corrosion control effectiveness; it is not a health-based standard. EGLE standards characterize an action level exceedance as more than 10% of the homes sampled having results over 15 ppb.

Because of the action level exceedance, the city is required to reach out to residents with educational materials, continue ongoing sampling every six months and lead service line replacement, which is already underway.

The city is also giving away free water filters, pitchers and more to residents at city hall, the department of public works and the Eastpointe Memorial Library on Oak Avenue.

"You either have the pitcher or the faucet attachment. I got the pitcher. So, these are the refills for the pitcher," said Matthew Stroll, who stopped by the Eastpointe Memorial Library Tuesday. "It was cool that the city was on top of it and they seem to have handled it quickly."

The city says while the results are site specific, every customer should be aware of possible sources of lead, how it gets into drinking water and things you can do to reduce exposure.

"Anytime I hear that any township is having problems with their water, I just assume that we are too," said Decarla Hopson, who has lived in Eastpointe since 2004.

Hopson says having clean water is always top of mind for her, especially after a crisis in our state.

"In the water, in the paint, just lead all around. I don't want it to be a Flint situation. I'm doing what I can to protect my family," Hopson said as she picked up her water filter Tuesday.

EGLE says there is no safe level of lead to ingest. Ingesting the metal can cause damage to the brain, kidneys and can interfere with the production of red blood cells, which carry oxygen to parts of the body.

Infants, young children and people who are pregnant are at the greatest risk of health impacts when it comes to lead ingestion.

The elevated levels in Eastpointe meant the water was unsafe to drink at the homes that were tested, according to state standards, but could still be used for bathing and washing hands. The city has since replaced the lead service lines at all seven homes.

As a part of their lead line replacement program, the city says they're on track to replace 100 additional lead service lines at homes in the 2023-2024 fiscal year.