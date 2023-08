(FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich.) — The City of Farmington Hills announced that it’s canceling its recreational programs and services today after storms caused power outages.

The Hawk and the Costick Center are closed to the public.

The city says the Meals on Wheels program will continue.

Residents in need of respite from the heat can go to Farmington Hills Fire Station #5 at 3145 W. Eleven Mile Road.

If you have an emergency, dial 9-1-1.