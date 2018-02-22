City of Lansing under state of emergency due to flooding

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) - The City of Lansing is under a state of emergency due to flooding in the area.

The Grand River, Sycamore Creek and the Red Cedar will have crested, or reached their highest point of water level, by the end of the day Thursday.

Rivers will remain high through Friday.

City officials recommend evacuations for people whose homes are in possible flood areas.

“Safety remains a top priority for our entire community, especially those residents located in the impacted neighborhoods,” said Lansing Mayor Andy Schor. “This is why we’re still encouraging citizens in those areas to evacuate. I am deeply heartened by how our community has rallied to support our neighbors.”

The impacted neighborhoods include:

Urbandale – South of Michigan Ave./East of Fairview Ave./North of 496/West of 127

Sycamore Park – East of Pennsylvania Ave./North of Mt. Hope St./South and West of the River (Northern part of neighborhood affected most)

Knollwood Willow – East of North Grand River Ave./North of Willow St./South and West of the River

Baker – South of the River/West of Pennsylvania Ave./East of Cedar/North of BakerCherry Hill – South of Kalamazoo/North of 496/East of Cherry/West of the River

Riverpoint – South, West and East of the River/North of Elm Street (residential area Northeast of ReoTown)

Tecumseh River – South of Tecumseh River Dr./North of the River/East of Waverley Rd./West of Tecumseh Park

Ravenswood Neighborhood – North of Boynton Dr./South of the River/West of Snowglen Ln.

All areas along the rivers should be mindful of rising water.

The American Red Cross is assisting residents in providing shelter at Letts Community Center located on 1220 W. Kalamazoo St.

For more information and updates, visit www.lansingmi.gov/news