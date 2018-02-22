City of Northville lifts boil water advisory

NORTHVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) - The City of Northville has lifted the boil water advisory, effective 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Because the city's water is supplied by two different Great Lakes Water Authority supply lines, the water pressure on the city's system was able to be maintained.

The GLWA supply line being repaired was able to be isolated from the city's water system, and tehere was no risk to the city's water system.

The city says repairs are ongoing, but should not impact the water supply system. However, until GLWA completes repairs, there is a possibility of interruption to the water supply.