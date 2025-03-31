City of Troy exploring plans to build a new library

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — A popular gathering spot in Troy could look a little different in the near future. City leaders are discussing plans to build a new public library.

If approved, the new library would be built near the Troy Community Center, just across the way from the current library, and staff members envision it being double the size.

"I come here about three times a week," said James Green of Troy, who was meticulously working on a 500-piece puzzle Monday afternoon.

"I'm a stay-at-home mom, so this is a great place to come," Brooks Hart of Troy said as her children played together in the kid's section. "At least once a month we come here. We have our library bag. We drop it all off and then get a whole fresh set of books."

Library Director Emily Dumas says there are many issues with the decades-old building including not enough space for students, families and programs.

"The problem with this library building is the original building is from 1971 and the addition was from 1984. There’s been no major renovations and no expansions since then," Dumas said.

In 2023, the library conducted a survey to understand the community’s needs.

“What we found is people want more study space, more study rooms, they want a better play area and a better kid section for the children," Dumas said.

Brian Schwartz Troy Public Library Director Emily Dumas giving 7 News Detroit a tour of the building and explaining why the city is exploring the idea of a new library.

But she says there's simply no room for it. The building is about half the size they need it to be and it's also breaking down.

“In the last few years, we’ve had to put a new roof on and there was a mold issue in the HVAC system," Dumas said.

Families we spoke to say while they’ve grown to love the current building, some would be open to a new library.

“I actually really like this library. There’s something about it, just feels really cozy," Brooks Heart of Troy said.

“I would love to see a beautiful new building with expanded services, expanded options for kids and families," said Tara Lindsay, who works in Troy.

Troy Mayor Ethan Baker also says it’s time for a change.

"Though it may not look as bad as it is the average patron, it is a failing building in many, many ways," Baker said.

He says the city is looking at putting together a bond proposal that would not only address major improvements like the library but also other capital needs throughout the city, which would go on the ballot this November.

“We would of course give the voters all of the facts and make the ultimate decision as to how they want to pay for the city and what kind of city they want to live," Baker said.

Brian Schwartz The entrance to the Troy Public Library, located on W Big Beaver Road.

Next month, the library plans to host a joint city council and planning commission meeting to introduce the concept and design. That's scheduled for April 28 at 6 p.m. and all are welcome to attend.