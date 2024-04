(WXYZ) — A boil water advisory has been issued for parts of Troy.

According to a Facebook post by the city, a malfunction caused water pressure to drop below 20 psi. The city issued the precautionary boil water advisory for the areas between Crooks and Adams/South Boulevard and Square Lake.

Testing of the water is expected to take 48 hours.

Any residents with questions are asked to contact the City of Troy Water Division at 248-524-3370.