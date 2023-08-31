City of Troy says demolition of Kmart headquarters could begin in September

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — The City of Troy says they have received a permit application to demolish the old Kmart headquarters, which has sat vacant since 2006.

Troy announced on the city's website that they were working with Adamo Demolition on the approval process to begin work on the site. They noted the owners of the property have not yet submitted any proposals to develop the site.

According to the city, demolition could begin as early as September and could take 9 months to a year. The process would start with the parking structure and then move to the main building. Fencing of the property is already underway and should be completed by the end of the week.

The massive property, which sits at the intersection of W. Big Beaver and Coolidge across from Somerset Collection, is 40 acres in size and encompasses 9 towers.

