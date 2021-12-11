City of Warren postpones tree lighting to Sunday, Dec. 12

WARREN, MI (WXYZ) — Warren Mayor James R. Fouts says Warren will postpone its annual tree lighting to Sunday afternoon due to power outages throughout Warren and safety concerns for tree lighting participants.

"Warren has a considerable amount of power outages and we are unable to safely put up the platform for Santa, the kids, and other speakers," Mayor Fouts said in a statement. "It is best to postpone until tomorrow at 4:20 pm. More people will safely be able to come tomorrow rather than tonight."

The Warren Tree Lighting Ceremony will happen at Warren City Square, Sunday, Dec. 12 at 4:20 p.m..

