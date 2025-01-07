City of Windsor raising Lions flag, hosting drone show & other events on Friday

The City of Windsor and the Detroit Lions are partnering for a drone show on Friday night over the Windsor Riverfront.

According to the City of Windsor, the drone show will take place on Friday, Jan. 10 at 7 p.m. to celebrate the start of the playoffs.

Hundreds of drones will take off from the Riverfront Festival Plaza site, which will be closed for the launch.

People will be able to see the drone show from various locations across the City of Windsor and people will also be able to see it from the Detroit Riverfront.

The Lions will also bring the "We Want More Tour" to Windsor on Friday afternoon, and the city wil lraise a Lions flag at Charles Clark Square at 10:30 a.m.

