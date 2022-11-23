City plans to create an express shuttle from downtown Detroit to DTW airport

(WXYZ) — If you’ve been driving yourself to the airport, there soon may be another option to get you there. New funding in place is making a transit line from downtown Detroit to the airport a possibility.

"I think it’s a great idea," Detroit resident Renee Richardson said.

She says it's a transit line she and multiple others living in the area would take.

"Any kind of transit system, anything that can connect would be wonderful for the city," Detroit resident Byron Dorsey adds.

According to Harmony Lloyd, the chief operating officer for the regional transit authority of Southeast Michigan, the transit line will look more bus or shuttle.

"This is a great step in increasing public transportation options," she said.

And she says they plan on making the route an express one.

“No stops along the way, straight to the airport," Lloyd said. "That is what we are leaning towards."

Planning still needs to be done for the transit line but the city hopes to have the bus up and running by either late 2023 or early 2024.

The route is being made possible through a $2 million grant under the infrastructure law.