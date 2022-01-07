City says Detroit's water is safe for drinking, does not contain lead

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Detroit Water and Sewerage Department has reported that the city's water sampling results are under the state action level for lead remediation.

“The water supplied by DWSD is clean and safe for drinking, and some of the best in the world,” says Gary Brown, DWSD director, in a press release regarding the results. “The water leaving Detroit’s water treatment plants, operated by the Great Lakes Water Authority, does not contain lead."

Brown says the primary sources of lead in water come from lead service lines, lead solder, and/or fixtures containing lead in the home.

"We know that the number one source of lead poisoning in children is decaying paint and dust in homes that were constructed prior to 1978," says Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair Razo. "The Detroit Health Department can help, with education on how to reduce lead exposure in homes, and referrals to get children tested."

It is encouraged that all communities with lead service lines must sample their tap water. This past summer, The Detroit Water and Sewerage Department collected water samples from 51 homes with lead service lines, according to the press release.

According to the press release, this is the third consecutive year under the newest lead water testing method used for all Michigan communities. There is also no confirmed case in Detroit where a child tested with elevated blood lead levels, and the sole source was drinking water.