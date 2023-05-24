City to mark official opening of Southwest Greenway on Wednesday

(WXYZ) — Today will mark the official opening of the Southwest Greenway, which connects the Detroit Riverfront to Michigan Central and the nearby neighborhoods.

According to a press release from the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy, the celebration will also kick off a collaborative effort to help raise $350 million to complete the Detroit Riverfront, fund construction of the Joe Louis Greenway, and help maintain both projects.

The Southwest Greenway is part of the 27.5-mile Joe Louis Greenway.

A press conference and ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 2:30 p.m.