City Walls announces 15 new mural locations to fight blight

(WXYZ) — The City of Detroit announced murals for 15 new locations across the city as a part of the City Walls campaign. This campaign features 12 artists being selected to create murals to create a sense of community and reduce blight across the city.
The winning artists were chosen from 200 submissions and will work to beautify Dexter Avenue, Gratiot/7 Mile and the Joe Louis Greenway. City leaders say that with efforts such as City Walls, Detriot is on its way to being a national leader in the country for murals.
"Murals brighten up neighborhoods and create a sense of ownership. I am excited to continue working with City Walls to bring more murals to Detroit to help the city achieve its goal of becoming a national leader in public art,” said Bethany Howard, City Walls’ program manager in a statement.
Here’s the winners for this year’s City Walls:
For Dexter Avenue:
Fel’le
Nicole MacDonald
Marlo Broughton
Trae Isaac
For Gratiot/7 Mile:
Phillip Simpson
Nick Pizana & Mieyoshi Ragernoir
Ani Garabedian
Torrence Jayy
For Joe Louis Greenway:
Sintex
Robin Speth