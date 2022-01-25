City Winery planning new location in Detroit's Corktown

(WXYZ) — City Winery is planning to open a location in Detroit this year, according to a new report from Billboard.

The New York-based company chose Detroit's Corktown neighborhood for the expansion.

They already have locations in New York, Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, Nashville and more.

The plan is to open new locations in St. Louis, Columbus, Pittsburgh and another in New York City.

“While the pandemic may have paused us and so many other gathering businesses, we are very grateful to have strong demand for our unique combination of live entertainment, great wine, and food and be able to bring it to more cities nationwide,” CEO Michael Dorf said in a press release, according to Billboard. “We have big plans to continue expanding with another eight locations in the works for 2023.”

Dorf founded City Winery in 2008 with the goal of offering culinary and cultural experience to urban wine enthusiasts.

According to the company's website, each City Winery offers intimate concerts, food and wine seminars, upscale dining and more.