City working to address semitruck concerns in southwest Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Efforts to address concerns over semitruck traffic on residential streets in southwest Detroit are progressing.

The sight and sounds of semitrucks is something that people who live in southwest Detroit know all too well.

"They're definitely loud, definitely scary. They cause a lot of traffic for sure, which I wish they didn't because people are just trying to get around their own community and stuff," said Hades Arellano, a southwest Detroit resident.

One man who has lived in the area since the 50s says the trucks coming down his street have even changed how he enjoys time outdoors.

"I can't sit in my front yard. It's so noisy that I have to sit in the back," said Ray Pace, a southwest Detroit resident.

In addition to noise, dust kicking up in the air from the trucks is also leaving residents with worries.

"At least bring a water truck out and water the roads down," Pace said.

The Detroit Department of Public Works says they are aware of the concerns and have been taking a deeper look.

"Working with the neighborhood groups, the block clubs and private industry to understand what is the right level of peaceful co-existence between industry and the neighborhoods," said Sam Krassenstein, deputy director of the Detroit Department of Public Works

October 2023 report: Group seeks to limit semi truck traffic in Southwest Detroit neighborhoods, ticket violators

Group seeks to limit semi traffic in SW Detroit neighborhoods, ticket violators

Krassenstein explained over the last few years, several studies have been conducted involving trucks in southwest Detroit.

"A big part of our study is looking at what we call origin destination. So, the point A to point B. What route are they taking? If we made something a truck route or said you can't go on this route, what's the alternative," Krassenstein said.

Krassenstein says the Livernois intermodal rail terminal in southwest Detroit is one of the city's biggest trucks generators.

"Trucks are going from the railyard trying to get to I-75 through the neighborhoods," he said.

A study that produced recommended truck routes could change that.

"You're going to have to go up Livernois and to I-94 to get to the freeway or go to Michigan Avenue, which is a state road," Krassenstein said.

Now the city is looking at how to implement what came from the studies.

"Part of that is looking at policies like changes to the city's ordinances, part of that is looking at infrastructure changes and part of that is just educating the trucking community," Krassenstein said.

7 News Detroit is also told that Detroit's Sixth District Councilmember Gabriela Santiago-Romero is working to craft a ordinance.

"And getting feedback from us along the way on what type of language makes sense," Krassenstein said.

Krassentein hopes to see some changes take place this year.

