City works to sign up 90K Detroit residents for affordable internet by Feb. 7

DETROIT (WXYZ) — In collaboration with Connect 313, the City of Detroit, Rocket and United Way, are actively working to get 90,000 Detroit residents connected to affordable internet access to help bridge the digital divide.

“A frantic effort is currently underway to sign up as many Detroiters as possible for the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), a federal program that provides eligible households with a $30-per-month credit on internet costs and one-time $100 credit for a digital device such as a laptop or tablet,” officials with Connect313 said Wednesday. “Detroit leads the nation in signing up households for this program (with nearly 150,000 signed up to date, but about 90,000 Detroit homes are still eligible and time is running out.”

Feb 7 is the final day to sign up for the program.

To sign up for ACP, visit getinternet.gov or fcc.gov/ACP.

