Clarkston elementary, middle students to shelter-in-place due to threat

Posted at 12:02 PM, Oct 13, 2022
CLARKSTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Clarkston Junior High School, Clarkston elementary and alternative school have been ordered to shelter-in-place due to a threat.

In an email to parents Thursday morning, Clarkston school officials said a threat written on a bathroom wall at Clarkston Junior High stating, “I’m going to shoot up the school” caused the order.

The shelter-in-place order is precautionary.

No one will be allowed to enter or exit the schools under the order.

Oakland County Sheriff’s are on the scene investigating.

No further information is known at this time.

