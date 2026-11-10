CLARKSTON, Mich. — Clarkston city leaders are weighing their next steps after voters rejected a proposed public safety millage aimed at helping cover rising police, fire and emergency service costs.

The proposed 7-mill, multi-year public safety millage failed by just 25 votes, with 284 voters rejecting the proposal.

Watch the full report from 7 News Detroit's Megan Lee in the video below:

Clarkston leaders weigh options after public safety millage fails by 25 votes

The issue was front and center during Monday night's Clarkston City Council meeting as residents and city leaders discussed how the city should move forward.

“We can’t go without police and fire. That’s just not a good situation,” resident Steve Hargis said.

Hargis said he voted in favor of the millage, although he initially struggled with the decision.

WXYZ Steve Hargis, Resident who voted yes for the millage

“I voted yes for that millage. I debated back and forth on it,” Hargis said. “I considered not voting for it, but I thought this is something we really need.”

If the millage had passed, the cost for each homeowner would have depended on the taxable value of their home and could have been reduced depending on changes to the city's operating millage and budget.

Some residents expressed concern about how the proposal and its potential financial impact were presented.

“I think that was the issue,” one resident who did not wish to be identified for this story said. “You know, saying, ‘Trust me, I’m going to do this magic back here.’ And no one wants to trust anyone.”

With the proposal defeated, city officials discussed several possible paths forward, including holding a special election in May, considering a special assessment and taking a broader look at the city's finances.

Newly elected City Councilman Richard Bisio pushed back on the idea of immediately asking residents for more money.

“I find it discouraging that all you want to talk about is raising taxes,” Bisio said.

WXYZ Richard Bisio, newly elected city councilman

Bisio said he believes city officials should investigate other ways to handle the rising cost of emergency services before turning again to taxpayers.

“You should not ask taxpayers for another tax increase until you have explored all of the options,” he said.

The mayor and City Council plan to research those options over the next several weeks, including taking a closer look at what a special assessment could mean for the city.

For residents like Hargis, the challenge is finding a solution that keeps essential services funded.

“We’ve got to do something about it,” Hargis said. “I don’t have all the answers and they don’t either. So it’s got to be worked out.”