CLARKSTON, Mich. (WXYZ) - Clarkston Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Rod Rock has resigned after what he called an "inappropriate" relationship with a 19-year-old student who graduated.

According to a letter send to Clarkston Schools parents, Rock submitted his resignation to the board last week, and on Sunday night, the board accepted his resignation immediately.

Rock told the board that the relationship started as a friendship with the now 19-year-old and became inappropriate only after they graduated.

"Dr. Rock felt the nature of this relationship compromised his ability to effectively serve as Superintendent of Schools," the letter to parents read.

According to the district, their focus is to support the young woman involved.

"This is difficult and deeply troubling news, and we wish to reassure the Clarkston community that student safety and well-being is, and will remain, our top priority," the letter reads. "The Board of Education has initiated a full and complete outside investigation and we will share findings as appropriate, while also respecting our former student's privacy."

During the special board meeting on Sunday, the board also hired Deputy Superintendent Shawn Ryan to serve as interim superintendent, effective immediately.

"We are confident that Mr. Ryan will work diligently in the weeks and months ahead to restore the trust of our students, faculty, staff and community," the letter says. "We are grateful for his clear-headed, steadfast leadership, and firmly believe under his guidance, we can begin to move forward as a community and work together to continue our long-standing commitment to student well-being, growth, and success in Clarkston."