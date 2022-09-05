Classes cancelled Tuesday at Skyline High School due to geothermal leak

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Skyline High School in Ann Arbor will be closed for classes Tuesday, September 6 due to a geothermal leak on its campus. The closure also affects all before and after school activities.

Skyline High School’s superintendent, Jeanice Swift says, Friday evening, one of the geothermal lines at the school broke causing ethylene glycol, a light green toxic liquid, to bubble up in the schools parking lot.

“A leak in the geothermal system at Skyline High School, discovered over this weekend, has been temporarily repaired. A permanent repair will be necessary that will require the installation of a temporary generator system to provide air conditioning to the Skyline building during the time of the repair,” said Jeanice Swift, superintendent, Skyline High School.

“We anticipate the temporary generator to be installed and look forward to welcoming students and staff back to resume classes and activities on Wednesday, September 7.

The break was discovered quickly and spill materials were put in place to minimize spillage into the storm drain. As a result, glycol flowing into the storm drain was minimal and did not make it off site.

“Vigorous mitigation activities will be utilized to continue to prioritize health and safety,” Swift said.

“We will provide a detailed report to EGLE once all mitigation activities are completed, and will share the full report with our Skyline, AAPS and Ann Arbor community. “

