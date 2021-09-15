Classic and high-end vehicles to be raffled off at Motor Bella, proceeds go to charity

TROY, MI (WXYZ) — Motor Bella, a six-day experiential auto show taking place at the M1 Concourse from September 21-26, 2021, will be hosting several car giveaways to raise money for various charities.

The giveaway dubbed 'Cars for a Cause,' will feature a 2019 Saleen Mustang S302 Black Label, 12 refurbished classic Corvettes, and a classic 1997 Ferrari F355 Spider.

America’s Automotive Trust will draw the winning entry in their sweepstakes for the 2019 Saleen Mustang S302 Black Label, a legendary high-performance vehicle designed by Steve Saleen.

The sweepstake will benefit the non-profit’s preservation of America’s automotive heritage. Tickets for the sweepstakes can be purchased here.

Corvette Heroes—The Lost Corvettes will have a 6,000 square-foot space at Motor Bella, displaying 12 refurbished classic Corvettes, originally from what is also known as the Peter Max collection.

The group is holding a national sweepstake to give away all 36 cars from the collection to raise funds for the Stand for the Troops non-profit charity.

Six winners, each of whom will be either a veteran or comes from a family of veterans, will be awarded their cars at Motor Bella on Friday. September 24, at 12 p.m.

Find more information about The Lost Corvettes, click here.

Lastly, the Gallery, an ultra-luxury display featuring several high-end vehicles, will feature a classic 1997 Ferrari F355 Spider which will be raffled off at the 6th Annual Uncork for a Cure, hosted by Cauley Ferrari in November.

The raffle benefits the Dynami Foundation’s breast cancer research.

Tickets for the Ferrari F355 Spider raffle can be purchased here.