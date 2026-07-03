Clawson gears up for America 250 with parade, fireworks & more

The holiday weekend is officially here and local cities and municipalities are gearing up for a weekend full of fun and fireworks.

That includes the big fireworks show in Clawson, happening Saturday night. But, the festivities at Clawson Park have already begun.

You can see more coverage of the Fourth of July and America's 250th anniversary on our America 250 page

The Fourth of July in Clawson has been a tradition since 1933, with the exception of one year during war time. So if you thought the heat was going to stop this community from coming out and celebrating, you're wrong.

Organizers say that despite the heat, the expect a large turnout, and that water will be available for those who mayf orget their bottle at home. They're sharing the importance of staying hydrarted.

On Friday, Clawson Park will host the Arts and Crafts fair, live music, a carnival and food concessions.

Then on Saturday, there will be the big parade that goes through the town, the hot dog eating contest, and then the 250th special edition of the fireworks show kicking off at 10 p.m.

“It’s always nice to pop up here and hit the carnival, get the snacks, see the craft show and just be around, although with the heat, it’ll be a quick trip," Jen Wilcox, a Clawson resident, said.

“There’s been some extreme heat days, we’ve gone through cases and cases of water. This one is going to be another learning curve," Clive Brown, a volunteer, added.