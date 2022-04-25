Clawson police say 2 ‘stranger danger’ incidents reported over weekend

(WXYZ) — Clawson police say two “stranger danger” incidents were reported Saturday with children giving similar descriptions of a suspicious man.

Police say on April 23 around 1 p.m., a man drove into the parking lot at Schalm Elementary and reportedly followed an 11-year-old while telling him not to be scared. The child was able to get to an adult before the man drove away.

That same day around 7 p.m., a man is reported to have approached two children, ages 6 and 12, playing at Baker Center playground. The children reported they were fearful of the man and jumped the fence to get away from him.

Police say the description children gave of the suspicious man in both incidents have similarities. The man is described as about 25-30 years old with a thin build, around 5’8” tall with short dark hair and a stubbly beard. Police say he was described as having tan skin. The vehicle is described as a white SUV, possibly gray or silver.

Anyone with information is advised to call police.