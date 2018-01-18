Clay Township 12-year-old dies after developing flu-like symptoms

6:20 AM, Jan 18, 2018

(WXYZ) - A family is grieving after the loss of a 12-year-old boy from Clay Township who passed away after reportedly coming down with flu-like symptoms last week. 

Michael Messenger died last Thursday. We're told he had received a flu shot in December.

He reportedly started showing symptoms of the flu on January 9 and his family took him to urgent care, but sadly, he passed away the next day.

Visitation will take place today. A GoFundMe has been set up for the family. 

