Clay Township 12-year-old dies after developing flu-like symptoms

(WXYZ) - A family is grieving after the loss of a 12-year-old boy from Clay Township who passed away after reportedly coming down with flu-like symptoms last week.
Michael Messenger died last Thursday. We're told he had received a flu shot in December.
He reportedly started showing symptoms of the flu on January 9 and his family took him to urgent care, but sadly, he passed away the next day.
Visitation will take place today. A GoFundMe has been set up for the family.
