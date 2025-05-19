'Click it or Ticket' enforcement begins across Michigan on Monday

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning said "click it or ticket" enforcement begins Monday across the state.

The campaign will run from May 19 through June 1 as law enforcement agencies across the state conduct seat belt enforcement.

According to data from the University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute, there were 223 people killed while not wearing seat belts in 2023, which accounted for 39.5% of all fatalities for which seat belt use was known.

The number of unrestrained crashes rose to 4,579 in 2023 as well, statistics show.

“The enforcement period is about saving lives—plain and simple,” OHSP Interim Director Alicia Sledge said in a statement. “Wearing a seat belt is the single most effective way to protect yourself on the road, and yet far too many people still take that risk. As warmer weather draws more people outside, we’re urging everyone—drivers and passengers alike—to buckle up every trip, every time. Wearing your seatbelt is not just the safe thing to do—it’s the law.”

Michigan's seat belt law allows police to stop and ticket drivers if they, front-seat passengers and/or passengers under the age of 16 in any position are not buckled.