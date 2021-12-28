Climate change art exhibition 'Environmentally Speaking' coming to metro Detroit

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Fourteen artists will feature their works of art at an exhibition that focuses on climate change and the environment.

The 'Environmentally Speaking' exhibition will take place on January 16 at the Janice Charach Gallery located at the Jewish Community Center at 6600 W. Maple Road in West Bloomfield. The exhibition will run through March 3, 2022.

Michigan artist and curator Laura Earle collaborated with Leslie Sobel and Olivia Guterson to showcase the multi-sensory experience at the gallery.

“We have a narrowing window in which we can make lasting change. I want to amplify insightful and hopeful voices in this conversation, and encourage every member of our community to take part,” says Laura Earle.

The exhibition will examine the present state of the environment and viable solutions on how to positively impact the future of the environment.

It is free and open to the public.

The schedule for the January 16 opening is as follows:

· Family programming begins at Noon

· Art Opening is 3-6 p.m.

· Tu B'shvat Seder performance 6-9 p.m.

Featured artists include:

· Nancy Cohen

· Justin Cox

· Kate Dodd

· Laura Earle

· Tracey Easthope

· Elizabeth Barick Fall

· Susan Hoffman Fishman

· Gina Rafaella Furnari

· Olivia Guterson

· Cynthia LaMaide

· Trisha Schultz

· Leslie Sobel

· Laurie Wechter

· Jana Dietsch Wingels

