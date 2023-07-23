Clinton Township man hospitalized after being struck by lightning

LYNN TWP. (WXYZ) — A Clinton Township man has been hospitalized with critical injuries after being struck by lightning Sunday afternoon.

It happened just before 2 p.m. in the 8900 block of Capac Road in Lynn Township.

According to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office, a 58-year-old man from Clinton Township was gathering firewood in an open area with a 62-year-old man from Warren, when the 58-year-old was struck by lightning.

That man was transported to the hospital to treat critical injuries, according to investigators. The 62-year-old man sustained minor injuries from the incident and was checked out by EMS on scene.

Police who responded to the incident say there were localized thunderstorms and intermittent heavy rain in the area when this all happened.