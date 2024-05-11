Clinton Township middle school students recognized for helping man during medical emergency

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Three seventh grade students at Algonquin Middle School in Clinton Township are being called heroes after they helped guide first responders to a neighbor having a medical emergency.

Tuesday afternoon, the three students were on their way to play at a nearby park when they noticed a man unconscious on the ground.

"I thought it was like a prank or something because I didn’t see the whole body. I just seen the head at first and it was behind the tire. So, I pointed down," Legend Washington said as he recounted the incident.

The students say they called out to the man to see if he was OK, but he was unresponsive. The neighbor was experiencing a heart attack at the time.

"We went from wanting to play basketball to making sure that guy could survive," seventh grader Daniel Bomar said.

The boys jumped into action, running to alert the man's wife who was inside the couples home and calling 911.

"I knock at the door and Legend and Dan were down there trying to see if he’s alright. His wife comes out and she starts screaming," Anthony Allen said.

First responders arrived a short while later and attempted CPR before taking the man to a local hospital.

On Thursday, the three middle school students were recognized for their efforts and bravery. Their school leaders presented them with certificates and honored in a school ceremony.

"It felt scary at first but then afterward, it was like it all just kicked in. I wasn’t scared anymore," Washington said.

7 News Detroit checked in with family of the man the boys attempted to help. Despite their and emergency workers' best efforts, the died away a few days later.