Clinton Township police investigating after 5-year-old leaves home, dies at hospital

CLINTON TOWNSHIP (WXYZ) — Clinton Township police say they are investigating after the death of a 5-year-old on Monday.

Police say the child had left his home, and that officers had been searching the area near Saravilla Apartments around Harper Avenue, north of 15 Mile Road. That’s when they reportedly found the boy and transported him to a nearby hospital. The boy was pronounced dead at the hospital, police say.

Clinton Township police say the details in this case are limited at this time.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call police at 586-493-7839.

