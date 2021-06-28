Clinton Township police rescue 82-year-old trapped in vehicle in rising flood waters

CLINTON TWP. (WXYZ) — Clinton Township police rescued an 82-year-old woman over the weekend who became trapped in her vehicle due to the flooding.

Police say in a Facebook post that the woman’s vehicle was swept from Millar Road on Saturday by the flood waters. Her vehicle was reportedly sinking when officers arrived on the scene.

According to police, three officers were able to swim to her vehicle and pull her to safety before her vehicle became completely submerged.

Police are warning community members to never drive over standing water on the road.

“The depth and current of the water is not always apparent. A vehicle can be swept away in as little as 6” of water,” the post said.

