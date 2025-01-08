Clinton Township police rescue man after he drove SUV into pond on New Year's Eve

CLINTON TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A sergeant from the Clinton Township Police Department rescued a man who drove a vehicle into a pond last week.

It happened on New Year's Eve at a retention pond in the Harbors Apartment Complex on Bayview, with police getting the call about the incident around 1:50 a.m.

After getting to the pond, officers found a black SUV floating on the surface of the water.

According to a Facebook post from the department, Sgt. Bates entered the cold water and swam towards the vehicle.

When Sgt. Bates got to the vehicle, they noticed the driver was not responding. The sergenat was able to pull the driver out of the vehicle as it was sinking before getting the driver a life jacket and holding onto a rescue rope as other officers pulled them in.

"We are extremely proud of the actions taken by all officers of Platoon C, but without the heroic actions of Sgt. Bates the driver may have suffered a fatal outcome." the department said in the post. "Job Well Done!!"