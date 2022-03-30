Clinton Township teen dies after crashing into fences and garage

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Clinton Township teenager has died after a crash Tuesday evening, police said.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. on eastbound 19 Mile Road near Romeo Plank Road.

Police say a gray Chevrolet Cobalt and a Ford Explorer were both driving east on 19 Mile Road when the Cobalt sideswiped the Explorer.

The driver of the Cobalt lost control, jumped the curb and continued across the grass boulevard. The car then went through a wooden fence and a cyclone fence before hitting the corner of a garage.

The driver, a 17-year-old female, was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no other injuries reported. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected as factors in the crash.

The victim’s name has not yet been released, but authorities said the she attends a high school in Clinton Township.

Authorities say they want to make sure the school is notified before the victim’s name is released so grief counselors can be available to students.

The Clinton Township Police Department is asking witnesses to call them at 586-493-7802 or Lt. C. Allis at 586-615-2525.